Egypt’s Instabug raises $46m Series B to build expand product capabilities

Egyptian startup Instabug, a mobile monitoring, crash and bug reporting solution for mobile teams, has raised US$46 million in Series B funding to add to its product and build what it says will be the first mobile observability and performance monitoring platform.

Founded in 2016, Instabug helps developers better understand the performance of their mobile applications, and its impact on user experience. The company’s robust platform scales with any sized business, allowing independent developers and enterprises alike to seamlessly monitor, alert, prioritise and debug during critical phases of the application life cycle.

Its US$46 million Series B round was led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investor Accel as well as new investors Forgepoint Capital and Endeavor. The capital raise follows record growth in 2021, in which Instabug reached more than 2.7 billion mobile devices, processed 110 billion mobile sessions and 4.2 billion issues, and saw substantial increase in year-on-year bookings, adding enterprise leaders like DoorDash, Verizon, IHG, ABInveb, Porsche, Qualtrics and Gojek to its customer base.

With the new funding, Instabug will continue to aggressively execute on its mission of serving engineering teams with performance metrics and issue visibility, and product teams with customer insights and direct user feedback. By adding to its existing proactive issue detection, advanced debugging and alert management capabilities, Instabug says it is building the first mobile observability and performance monitoring platform.

“Mobile applications and our interactions with them have been evolving for almost 15 years, but only in the past few have these interactions become the primary way we interface with brands and services all around us,” said Omar Gabr, CEO and co-founder of Instabug. “Leaders in industries spanning banking, transportation, retail, and education have realised mobile applications are the primary way customers will experience their brands and products. This new capital will help us develop more strategic partnerships with these enterprises as they increase investment in a mobile-first approach to customer engagement.”

Ganesh Bell, managing director at Insight Partners, said today’s digital brands and services are increasingly demanding purpose-built mobile solutions that improve their products and experiences.

“Instabug is strongly positioned to lead the nascent mobile app observability and monitoring space because the company has treated mobile as a first-class citizen since day one, and its leadership has a deep understanding of the needs faced by mobile-focused/mobile first organisations and developers,” he said.