AfriLabs launches e-learning platform to support innovation across Africa

African hubs network AfriLabs has launched the AfriLabs Academy in a bid to equip startup ecosystem enablers with the necessary skills and training to support African startups.

AfriLabs is a network organisation supporting over 340 innovation centres across 52 African countries, founded upon the mission of building a community around the rapidly emerging technology hubs in Africa.

The AfriLabs Academy is part of the AfriLabs Capacity Building Programme, and is designed to equip African hub managers and staff, entrepreneurship support organisations (ESOs) and other startup support structures with the training and management skills needed to improve their ability and capacity to support the growing number of startups and MSMEs in their communities.

The content on the platform was co-created and certified by Strathmore University, with the platform developed based around a needs assessment undertaken to identify the needs of ESOs and hubs.

“The Needs Assessment report established a need for a comprehensive harmonised ESOs curriculum framework that addresses the skills and business development gaps as well as their financial sustainability. The AfriLabs Academy addresses the skills and knowledge gap,” said Nanko Madu, director of programmes at AfriLabs.

“The AfriLabs Academy is a knowledge repository for innovation hubs and other stakeholders across Africa designed to equip startup ecosystem enablers with the needed skills and training to support African startups. I am proud of the team, partners, and community for making this happen,” said Anna Ekeledo, executive director at AfriLabs.