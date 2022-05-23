Egyptian e-health startup Doxx raises $1.5m seed round

Egyptian e-health startup Doxx has raised a US$1.5 million seed funding round to continue building out its fully integrated digital healthcare platform, which connects medical professionals and institutional healthcare providers to support a patient’s medical journey.

Founded in 2021, Doxx has developed a medical record compilation service, bringing together a network of 2,600 doctors, 52 pharmacies and 26 medical labs. Doxx allows users to book physical and virtual appointments, and track their consultations while choosing the best medical care through recommendations based on their medical history.

The startup’s US$1.5 million seed round, which comes from Openner and Elevate Healthcare, will be used to expand its platform’s capabilities.

“Guided by our commitment to close the gap between the patients and the healthcare community and increase the quality-of-care delivery, we developed a comprehensive and inclusive platform, putting the patients’ needs at the center of our focus while providing benefits to all the healthcare stakeholders and participants,” said Sherif Broudy, founder and CEO of Doxx.

“We designed Doxx to be the trusted patient and doctor-friendly app in single-source care. We help patients take control of their journey and medical needs and address their healthcare needs well beyond booking features and prescription fulfillment in a single easy-to-use platform that will be their lifelong companion.”

Ash Rofail, Openner founder and general partner, said Doxx had developed a truly superior technology that put the focus on the patient while creating value for all healthcare stakeholders and value chain participants.

“Driven by the team’s comprehensive knowledge of the market and a mission to transform the patient journey and support by a sustainable business was fundamental to our decision to capitalize Doxx to ensure a strong go-to-market launch and sustainable growth,” he said.