Innovate Now accelerator announces 5th cohort of assistive technology innovators

The Kenya-based Innovate Now, Africa first assistive technology (AT) accelerator, has announced its fifth cohort of innovators.

A partnership between Global Disability Innovation (GDI) Hub, ICT Norway, Norad, and Kilimanjaro Blind Trust Africa to support digital AT ventures in Africa, Innovate Now is a part of GDI Hub Accelerates – which brings together global stakeholders to accelerate disability innovation through partnership and collaboration.

The innovations forming Innovate Now’s fifth Cohort address the needs of users with hearing and visual impairments, speech, and mobility issues cutting across sectors such as education, transport, IT, tourism, health, and wellness.

The eight ventures are Learning Differently Limited, Accessible Travel Kenya, Uptyke Consulting Limited, EZSpeech, Disability innovations Suite Pepesi Wheelchair, Dasuns, Knock Knock, and Kenya Christian School of the Deaf APP sign to communicate.

These startups will benefit from a 12-week immersive hands-on inclusive innovation curriculum, expert mentorship, user research through a Live Labs network, and investor linkages to accelerate scalable assistive technologies to market. The ventures will work towards pitching at a demo day scheduled for August 1.