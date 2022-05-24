Nigeria’s Field Intelligence accepted into Endeavor network

Nigerian startup Field Intelligence has been accepted into the global Endeavor network, gaining access to various support services to help their companies scale.

The Endeavor initiative works to catalyse long-term economic growth by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs worldwide, and has accepted a host of African entrepreneurs into its network in recent years.

Disrupt Africa reported on the selection of startups from South Africa and Morocco back in February, and since then three more selection panels have taken place. At the most recent, the 26th Virtual International Selection Panel (vISP) in late April, 18 entrepreneurs leading eight companies were accepted into the network.

Among them were Michael Moreland, Justin Lorenzon, and Peter Bunor of Nigeria’s Field Intelligence, a technology-enabled pharmaceutical distributor that provides retail pharmacies with access to data-driven planning, fulfillment, quality medication, and inventory financing.

The Endeavor network now features 2,324 entrepreneurs leading 1,438 companies in 40 markets around the world.

“The majority of Nigeria’s 200 million population does not have reliable access to high-quality medicines or care. Fixing Africa’s pharmaceutical distribution is clearly important for quality healthcare on the continent, and Field Intelligence’s growth over the past seven years is evidence that the company’s valuable services are in critical demand. Michael, Justin, and Peter are inspiring founders and their relentless focus on scaling Field serves as an inspiration to high-impact entrepreneurs everywhere,” said Tosin Faniro-Dada, the managing director and CEO of Endeavor in Nigeria.

Moreland said he was delighted to have been selected to join the Endeavor network.

“For us, Endeavor is a platform to accelerate our growth and contribute meaningfully to the broader entrepreneur ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.