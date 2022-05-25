African startups invited to apply for Last Mile Money Accelerator programme

African startups are invited to apply for the Last Mile Money Accelerator programme, which offers funding and support to startups serving last-mile communities with digital financial services and cash-in/cash-out innovations.

After a successful first accelerator programme in 2021, IDEO Last Mile Money is once again seeking promising early-stage ventures that are connecting underserved communities in emerging markets to digital financial services.

This year’s edition is looking at solutions that “accelerate financial innovation at the last mile so it outpaces the first mile”, targeting startups working at the intersection of last-mile users and financial empowerment.

Accepted startups will get access to a host of benefits, including design support, between US$30,000 and US$50,000 equity-free grant funding, access to IDEO’s partner network, and membership of CICO Collective, which gives companies access to salons, webinars, and co-creation opportunities with an online community of 1,200 other founders and experts building for the last mile.

Interested ventures and startups can here until July 15.