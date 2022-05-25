Moroccan e-health startup Blink Pharma raises funding to expand operations

Moroccan e-health startup Blink Pharma has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Azur Innovation Fund to help it expand its operations and launch new products.

Launched in 2020 by Ali Sami and Adil Bertul, Blink Pharma has built a B2B marketplace that allows pharmacists, laboratories and wholesalers to exchange orders and make payments. The platform also offers a news and information section, and already has a network of more than 3,500 pharmacists subscribing to its service.

The startup has successfully completed its first round of funding from the Azur Innovation Fund, and will use the capital to develop its operations and launch new products for the healthcare sector.

“We have the ambition to accelerate the digital footprint around healthcare services. We started our journey with the pharmacy to expand our services to the doctor and the patient. The healthcare sector is being profoundly transformed by digital technology and we want to support healthcare stakeholders in this transformation,” Sami said.

“More applications are in the pipeline, always aiming to support healthcare professionals. We are proud to have convinced a major investment fund like Azur Innovation Fund, allowing us to realise the full potential of digitisation in healthcare.