6th edition of Lagos Startup Week set for July

The sixth edition of Lagos Startup Week will take place on July 25-30 at the Federal Palace Hotel on Victoria Island, bringing together founders, investors, corporates and media.

For the first time, Lagos Startup Week will be hybrid in nature, with the first three days being virtual and satellite events held across hubs in the city, whilst the last three days will be held at the Federal Palace Hotel, featuring physical general sessions and tracks.

Over 5,000 people and 50 speakers from around the world are expected to be in attendance, physically and virtually, at the event, which takes place under the theme “What’s Next?” and is aimed at driving conversations around innovations in tech and exploring how it will shape Africa’s future.

The event will also feature an exhibition and startup showcase, an innovation tour, and a tech job fair.