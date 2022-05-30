15 startups picked for CcHub’s Createch Accelerator

The Creative Economy Practice at Nigeria’s Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) has announced the 15 startups selected to join the first Createch Accelerator programme.

The Creative Economy Practice is an ecosystem support organisation for the African creative economy established through a partnership between CcHub and Ojoma Ochai.

The practice aims to stimulate more innovation and technology adoption in the African creative economy, catalyse further growth in the sector, and capture maximum value for African creatives and other sector players. The aim of the Createch Accelerator is to enable startups working at the intersection of technology and creativity to access knowledge, networks and support that quickens their path to profitability, scale and access to needed institutional financing.

The 15 selected companies are FanBase Africa, STARS App, Adirelounge, Tell!, Teraki, Idozi Collective, Fashtracker, Stylebitt, Nollydata, Usanii Space, Mawu Africa, Orange VFX, Vezuh, PayBox, and Twiva.

Over the next four months, the selected companies will have access to networks and support that quickens their path to profitability, scale and access to needed institutional financing. This included access to a network of creative economy leaders; talent, distribution and funding advisory; product advisory and technical support; and partner credits from Google, Amazon Web Services, HubSpot and more.

They will also get the opportunity to pitch to CcHub Syndicate for up to US$250,000 in equity funding.