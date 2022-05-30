Egyptian e-health startup Esaal raises $1.7m seed funding round

Egyptian online health and wellness startup Esaal has raised a US$1.7 million seed round of funding to help it expand further across the MENA region.

Founded in 2018, Esaal connects users to certified experts in physical and mental wellness fields like medical, psychiatry, fitness, diet and nutrition through video calls and chat-based consultations. Esaal users can access help through a range of mediums including texting, voice calls, video calls and home visits.

Since launching, the startup has aggregated over 350 consultants who have delivered health and wellness services to almost one million unique users. It has now completed the final tranche of its US$1.7 million seed funding round, led by A15, which has been backing the company since its launch.

This tranche brings the company’s total investment to date to US$3 million since being founded in 2018, and will be used to invest in product and brand development, grow the team, and further scale across the MENA region. Esaal’s services are currently available in eight countries, including Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

“It’s been an incredible journey building a solution we are supremely passionate about, with the unparalleled support of experienced and strategic investors such as A15, who are literally building this business alongside us, with expertise that has enabled our expansion into key target markets,” said Fadi Doss, CEO at Esaal.

“We have only scratched the surface in an untapped market and are actively working to secure further capital to fuel our continued growth. Esaal has become a name synonymous with trust, quality and access to health and wellness professionals that can help users obtain better outcomes.”

Karim Beshara, managing partner at A15, said the Esaal team had laser focus and vision to create something truly unique and purpose-driven in its market.

“They have been prudent in the deployment of capital to date, demonstrating outstanding efficiencies in unit economics, which has enabled their expansion ambitions. We are proud to see their growth, and enjoyed building the business with them throughout the last four years,” he said.

“There is so much more to come from Esaal and this sector, and as they continue to scale across the MENA region, it’s exciting to see not just the significant growth and returns, but the difference the team continues to make with the services they are enabling users to access for better health.”