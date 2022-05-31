Applications open for latest $50k GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize

African agri-tech startups are invited to apply for the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize, which aims to find Africa’s brightest young agri-food entrepreneurs and will award US$50,000 in cash to each of two winners.

The GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize is searching for agribusinesses that bring technology, innovation and passion to the agriculture and food industries.

Successful applicants – one man, one woman – could win one of two US$50,000 cash prizes to help scale their innovations, with the organisers looking for businesses that show originality and innovation, market potential and traction, social and commercial impact, environmental sustainability, and an inspiring and investible team.

Applications are open here until June 6.