Nigerian digital banking startup Grey expands to Kenya with Cellulant partnership

Nigerian digital banking startup Grey has announced the expansion of its service to East Africa, starting with Kenya, in partnership with fintech company Cellulant.

Launched in 2021 by Idorenyin Obong and Femi Aghedo, who wanted to help Nigerians easily exchange to local currency and access the foreign currencies in their accounts, Grey offers an international money transfer service that enables its users to send and receive international payments without restrictions quickly. Its products include foreign bank accounts, instant currency exchange, and international money transfers.

In partnership with Cellulant, which is the company’s payments processor, the Y Combinator-backed fintech startup has now expanded its services into East Africa, kicking off with Kenya.

Grey allows Kenyans to get paid in their preferred foreign currency and withdraw directly to M-Pesa or their local bank account.