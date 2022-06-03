Applications open for 3rd annual Stellenbosch #IdeasForChange Challenge

The Stellenbosch Network – in partnership with the Sustainability Institute and South Africa’s Department of Science and Innovation’s Regional Innovation Support Programme (RSIP), has announced the launch of its third annual #IdeasForChange Challenge.

The Stellenbosch Network is a cross-sector and inter-disciplinary membership organisation that brings people together from industry, government, society, and academia with the aim of sharing ideas, fostering connections, and encouraging collaboration and partnership for inclusive economic growth for the greater Stellenbosch area.

This #IdeasForChange Challenge seeks to uncover and support the development of innovative ideas, business models, and technology with the potential to improve the quality of life of citizens, lessen the social and environmental impact of rapid urban development and enhance the sustainability of local ecosystems on which Stellenbosch is dependent.

All persons living in Stellenbosch and its surroundings are invited to submit their innovative ideas towards making Stellenbosch a more sustainable city. Entrants stand the chance to win their share of ZAR30,000 (US$2,000) in cash prizes and gain access to a Value Proposition Masterclass to help bring their idea to life.

Applications should present a solution to an existing problem that Stellenbosch faces, which may reflect a global or national challenge such as food security, energy and poverty. Innovative ideas will be awarded for being integrative and for cross-cutting problem areas.

“The aim of this year’s #IdeasForChange Challenge is to stimulate Stellenbosch’s entrepreneurship and innovation culture to get people thinking about sustainable solutions that have the potential to become actual products to mitigate the effects of climate change. It’s about local people solving local problems. As a cross-sector and interdisciplinary membership organisation that brings people together from industry, government, society and academia, we can take the winning idea and use our connections to help it materialise and benefit those who need it most,” said Stellenbosch Network’s operations manager Hanli Brink.