Disrupt Africa partners SA SME Fund, Nedbank CIB to launch research publication on South African startup ecosystem

Startup-focused news and research company Disrupt Africa will next week release its South African Startup Ecosystem Report 2022 in partnership with the SA SME Fund and Nedbank CIB.

Since launching its research arm in 2016, Disrupt Africa has built up a significant portfolio of publications, most notably the African Tech Startups Funding Report and Finnovating for Africa, previously available for sale but now made available free for all via open-sourcing initiatives with various partners across the continent’s tech ecosystem.

Now, Disrupt Africa is preparing to release the South African Startup Ecosystem Report 2022, its second country-focused publication after the Egyptian Startup Ecosystem Report 2021 released late last year. To do so, it has teamed up with the SA SME Fund, a partnership between the South African government and CEOs to stimulate the economy and create jobs by investing in funds that support and develop entrepreneurs, and Nedbank CIB, the corporate and investment banking division of leading African bank Nedbank.

The other partners are Newtown Partners, the family office of successful startup entrepreneurs Llew Claasen and Vinny Lingham; the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi), a non-profit company with a mission to build a future-proof, inclusive society through technology and innovation; and Quona Capital, a venture firm focused on fintech that can expand access for underserved customers and small businesses in emerging markets.

The report will be a deep-dive into the South African startup scene, utilising Disrupt Africa’s datasets, expertise and networks to document what startups are doing what in the country, who is making investments, and who is providing ecosystem support. It also includes the full list of startups tracked for the purposes of the report.

“South Africa is well-established as one of Africa’s foremost startup ecosystems, leading the way when it comes to M&A activity and the development of local support networks. This report tells that story, providing an ideal jumping off point for any entrepreneur or investor – or anyone else! – looking to get involved in the local startup scene,” said Gabriella Mulligan, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.

“It is core to our identity as a company that we offer entrepreneurs both active and aspiring access to pivotal information, resources and opportunities with which to take their businesses to scale. The democratisation of data, and the release of detailed industry reports free of charge, is central to that, and with that in mind we hugely appreciate the assistance of the SA SME Fund, Nedbank CIB, Newtown Partners, CiTi, and Quona Capital, who are doing their bit to ensure this report reaches as many people as possible,” said Tom Jackson, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.

“We are proud to partner with Disrupt Africa to facilitate the release of the South African Startup Ecosystem Report 2022, which will shine a light on the exciting South African startup ecosystem and provide valuable quantitative and qualitative data to founders, investors, and anyone else that wants to get involved. This fits with our mission of supporting the early-stage startup sector. We thank Disrupt Africa for undertaking the important work, and we hope the result is of value to anyone that reads it,” said Ketso Gordhan, chief executive officer at the SA SME Fund.

“As a corporate venture capital investor, we are proud to partner with Disrupt Africa in their mission to track the progress and development of the South African startup ecosystem, as it is crucial to provide accurate data points to inform and attract key ecosystem players to the developing sector,” said Johann Van Zyl, head of principal and alternative investment at Nedbank. “This aligns well with our ethos “money experts who do good”, as we have been not only an investor but also a supporter of the burgeoning startup ecosystem. We have seen an incredible growth of interest but to further support this, we must be data-driven and well informed in our strategies and businesses. We are pleased to be a part of this initiative to improve data access to all African ecosystem players.”

“Venture capital investment in Africa has seen unprecedented growth in the past two years. It has become essential that key ecosystem stakeholders collaborate to ensure that South African startups are ready to scale and attract their fair share of international capital. We are excited to be part of Disrupt Africa’s South African Startup Ecosystem Report and to make these insights available to all stakeholders, especially corporates, LPs, GPs, and startup founders. This research enables us to better understand the current state of play and what needs to be done to make the South African startup ecosystem globally competitive,” said Llew Claasen, managing partner at Newtown Partners.

“As Africa’s most experienced technology incubator we have had a ringside seat to the evolution of technology driven startups in Africa. CiTi is proud to be acknowledged as a key catalyst to the creation of the mature start up ecosystem in South Africa. We believe that the best opportunities for economic growth and job creation in South Africa will be unlocked by entrepreneurs who are able to scale their businesses,” said CiTi CEO Ian Merrington. “We continue to recognise the importance of accurate data and information to potential funders, tech hubs, ecosystem enablers, policy makers and entrepreneurs themselves. We are therefore delighted to partner this pivotal and comprehensive ecosystem report to enable the widest possible free access to all the participants in the South African tech ecosystem.”

“We are really excited by the amount of ingenuity we’re seeing in the South African fintech ecosystem, where Quona has been actively investing since 2015,” said Johan Bosini, partner at Quona Capital. “We all learn and benefit from access to industry data on venture funding trends, and we’re delighted to be part of this important initiative from Disrupt Africa to share it widely with VCs and entrepreneurs alike.”

The South African Startup Ecosystem Report 2022 will be available to all for free, making the data and analysis contained in its pages accessible to those for whom the information is most valuable – entrepreneurs.

The publication, which will be the 17th released by Disrupt Research, will be approximately 60 pages in length and provide a detailed overview of the South African startup ecosystem and its development over the last 5-10 years. It will involve analysis as to what areas startups are active in, a detailed look at funding and M&A trends, and detail the range of startup support services available to South African entrepreneurs, including hubs, incubators, accelerators, and government, corporate and university initiatives.

