Egyptian on-demand delivery startup Gooo Delivery raises pre-seed round

Egyptian on-demand delivery startup Gooo Delivery has closed an undisclosed pre-seed funding round as it looks to expand across the country and the wider Middle East region.

Founded in 2020 by Yasser Hassan, Gooo offers point-to-point delivery services through an app that enables users to order food, medication, and groceries in several cities in Egypt, including Cairo, Giza and Tanta.

The startup is working on expanding its presence in Egypt and the Middle East region, and with that in mind has raised an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding. It will also use the funding to develop its technical capabilities and work to update and develop its services.

“There is fierce competition in the domain of order delivery, yet we know that Gooo has more to offer than just food delivery, we deliver groceries, vegetables and much more,” said Yasser Hassan, the startup’s co-founder and CEO.

“Gooo has a great understanding of the local market, and that’s why our platform development is different. The success factors for the current stage are the development of our technical capabilities, team development and integration, to leverage more on the client trust we have gained so far and reach our target goals.”