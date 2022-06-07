Egyptian customer experience startup Tactul AI acquired by Dstny

Egyptian startup Tactful AI, which provides a cutting-edge intelligent customer experience platform, has been acquired by Dstny, a Belgium-based business communications company.

Founded by Mohamed Elmasry, Mohammad Hassan and Sherif Khairallah, Tactful is a unified customer experience platform that provides businesses with a single dashboard through which to manage, engage, augment, and understand customers’ journeys across various touch points.

Dstny, meanwhile, offers a series of interactive communication tools that brings employees and customers closer together, and the acquisition of Tactful AI extends its product portfolio and helps companies enhance customer engagement operations across modern digital and traditional voice channels.

“With Tactful onboard, we are not only strengthening ourselves with next-generation customer engagement technology, we are also adding an excellent team to our group,” said Daan De Wever, CEO of Dstny Group.

Elmasry said Tactful and Dstny shared the same vision – to bring employees and customers together through interactive communications tools.

“We both believe we can positively impact people’s lives even better together. By joining Dstny, we are excited to accelerate our go-to-market strategy and bring even more value to our customers,” he said.