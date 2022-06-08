GreenHouse Capital, Microsoft select 13 companies for Scaleup Accelerator

GreenHouse Capital and Microsoft have announced the 13 startups from across East and West Africa selected to participate in the Scaleup Accelerator Programme.

Microsoft and GreenHouse Labs partnered earlier this year to launch an accelerator programme targeted at startups at the pre-Series A stage looking to launch into new markets.

The six-week programme aims to provide startups with access to new markets, technology infrastructure, technical skills, and funding opportunities to scale their solutions. It ends with a demo day connecting them with investors.

Nine of those selected are from Nigeria, namely Ourpass, One Health, GetEquity, Oystr, Chekkit, Eight Medical, Herconomy, Pharmarun and Mobiele. Three are Kenyan, namely BuuPass, Gobeba and Zydii, while Tanzania’s Afya Bora completes the list.

The programme will include 12 instructor-led sessions, 10 workshops and three panel discussions. Each session is tailored to help the startups scale and raise subsequent funding rounds.