Draper Startup House adds locations in Malawi, Namibia

Startup support organisation Draper Startup House has continued its expansion across Southern Africa by opening locations in Malawi and Namibia.

Founded in Singapore in 2018 by Vikram Bharati as Tribe Theory, a hostel concept for digital nomads, Draper Startup House (DSH) has grown into a global network of spaces connected to services, education, and investment.

With over 35,000 community members in 60 countries who tap into its education, technology services, investment, and community resources, DSH is a unit of the Draper Venture Network founded by Timothy Cook Draper, the US venture capital investor. Draper also founded Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), Draper University, and Draper Associates, and counts Baidu, Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, AngelList, Twitter, Coinbase and Robinhood among his most prominent investments.

Disrupt Africa reported recently DSH had established its first location in Southern Africa in Lusaka, Zambia in partnership with the BongoHive hub, and it has now expanded its brand to Lilongwe, Malawi and Windhoek, Namibia through partnership deals with mHub and Kamatjona.

“Adding Namibia and Malawi to DSH’s African network is important to our vision to build a regional network of co-living spaces for startup founders as well as digital nomads and to establish multinational accelerator programmes,” said DSH regional manager for East and Southern Africa Phuong Phan.