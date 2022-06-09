Startups in Africa Event: JICA in partnership with Nikkei Inc. wants to strengthen Japan’s ties with the African startup ecosystem

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Nigeria Office in partnership with Nikkei Inc. (the world’s largest financial newspaper company) is organizing a virtual conference and pitch event on July 4th 2022, starting 8:30 am to 11:00 am (WAT). The aim of the event is to strengthen the ties between Japan and African countries.

The theme is “Startup ecosystem in Nigeria” which will showcase the pitch of the grand finalists of the ongoing Next Innovation with Japan (NINJA) accelerator program competition organized by JICA, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI) and National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) in partnership with Ventures Park.

This conference and pitching event consists of a panel discussion and the pitch event by 6 innovative startups in Nigeria as well as other countries who love to expand their business into the Nigerian market.

Listed below are the seasoned keynote speakers for the event. They are experts in the innovation sector and active contributors to the growth of the Nigerian startup ecosystem.

Mr Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Mr Yau Isa Garba, National Director, National Center for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (NCAIR)

Mr. Yakubu Musa Yakubu, Ag. National Coordinator, Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI)

Mr Shibusawa Ken, Trustee and Vice Chairman of Africa Project Team, KEIZAI DOYUKAI (Japan Association of Corporate Executives)

Mr. Tsubaki Susumu, Representative Partner, AAIC Holdings CEO

Ms Sano Keiko, Director General, Economic Development Department, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Mr Fuwa Naonobu, JICA Expert, Startup Ecosystem Enhancement

Participants who would like to learn more and attend the virtual conference via zoom are to register their interests in the link below. https://esf.nikkei.co.jp/africa_220704_en/

Register Now.

For more information https://events.nikkei.co.jp/ninja_4july2022/