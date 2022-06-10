Tunisian ed-tech startup GoMyCode raises $8m Series A for expansion plans

Tunisian ed-tech startup GoMyCode has raised a US$8 million Series A funding round to drive its expansion plans across Africa and the Middle East.

Founded in 2017, GoMyCode started life as a coding school but now offers different types of training programmes for technology and digital jobs. The startup uses a blended model comprising offline and online learning to offer training in web and app development, artificial intelligence, data science, user experience, video game development, and business intelligence.

Disrupt Africa reported last year the startup was busy expanding across Africa, Europe and the Middle East, and in furtherance of those plans it has now closed a US$8 million Series A round led by AfricInvest, through the Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund (CAIF), and Proparco. Wamda Capital also continued to invest, having invested in GoMyCode’s seed round.

GoMyCode is now present in eight countries across Africa and the Middle East. Every month, over 1,000 new students enroll in one of its 30 educational courses. The Series A funding will drive the startup’s presence in 12 countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Saudi Arabia, and expand its presence in countries where it is already established.

The startup will open 50 new locations in 12 countries in the region by 2024.

“We’re addressing a demand that almost no other company is capturing at our scale ” said Yahya Bouhlel, CEO and co-founder of GoMyCode.

“Local traditional training centers offer outdated content and methodology, and international online players struggle to enroll African students, due to their lack of understanding of local markets and unaffordable price points. We have a blended education model, we teach in twelve local languages and we’re positioning ourselves as a regional leader. I want to thank our investors for believing in what we’re doing, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”