African health, mobility startups invited to apply Digital Transformation Challenge

The Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) funds of Toyota Tsusho and CFAO Group, in partnership with Bond’innov, have launched the Digital Transformation Challenge, open to growth-stage startups and offering innovative services in the sectors of mobility and health in Africa.

The two CVC funds of Toyota Tsusho and CFAO Group – Mobility54 and Health54 – are offering investments of between EUR100,000 (US$107,000) and EUR2 million (US$2.14 million), while other VC sponsors will be present at the final event at the end of August in Paris.

Applications are open until June 15, with finalists to be announced by the end of July.