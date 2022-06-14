Applications open for $120k ARM Labs Lagos Techstars accelerator programme

Applications have opened for the ARM Labs Lagos Techstars accelerator, which will reward selected fintech and prop-tech startups with access to US$120,000 in equity funding and other types of support.

Launched by Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and customised programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, in partnership with ARM Labs, a Lagos-based innovation programme focused on helping fintech startups, the inaugural edition of the ARM Labs Lagos Techstars accelerator will run for three months from December 2021.

During the accelerator programme, selected startups will have access to Techstars’ vast network of over 7,000 mentors, more than 20,000 investors, and over 10,000 founders, alumni and corporate partners. Other benefits include up to US$120,000 in funding, curated startup programming, and one-on-one mentorship sessions with Techstars mentors.

Applications are now open for early-stage fintech and prop-tech startups based anwhere in Africa, closing on August 24. At the end of the application process, 12 startups will be selected for the programme, which will commence in December and conclude with a demo day in March.

While this is Techstars’ first accelerator program in Lagos, the company has been active in the African tech space since 2011, hosting more than 400 Techstars Startup Weekends across 40 countries, and operating the Barclays Accelerator powered by Techstars Cape Town in 2016 and 2017. Similarly, through its other early-stage entrepreneurial programs, it has invested in 14 Nigeria-based startups, like Healthtracka, FarmCrowdy and Rent Small Small.