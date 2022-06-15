Nigeria’s CcHub launches innovation hub focused on circular plastic economy

Nigeria’s Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) has launched the Circular Plastic Economy Innovation Hub (CPIEHub) in an effort to foster the culture of innovation, in universities, in the circular plastic economy sector.

Launched in partnership with Pan African University Life and Earth Sciences Institute (PAULESI) and De Montfort University Leicester (DMU), CPIEHub seeks to partner with major industry stakeholders and experts with the aim of driving a thriving ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in the circular plastic economy among students, entrepreneurs, and researchers in Nigeria.

Funded by the British Council and implemented under the Innovation for African Universities (IAU) project, CPIEHub will set up across various campuses in Nigeria. It aims to serve as a centre for research, collaboration, and incubation aimed at accelerating transitions to a circular plastic economy and innovation by students in the circular plastic economy sector.