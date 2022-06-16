Egyptian logistics startup Khazenly raises $2.5m seed round to drive product development

Egyptian digital logistics startup Khazenly has raised a US$2.5 million seed funding round to drive product development and quadruple its facilities.

Founded in mid-2021 by Mohamed Younes, Osama Aljammali, Mohamed Montasser, and Ahmed Dewidar, Khazenly has developed a one-stop-shop solution for the full spectrum of fulfilment services, from warehousing, to cross-docking, transportation, delivery, and cash collection services.

The startup’s end-to-end platform means that retailers and e-commerce entrepreneurs can digitally optimise their fulfilment processes, when selling online (B2C), via retail stores (B2B), marketplaces, cross-border, or any combination of these channels.

The US$2.5 million seed funding round was co-led by leading regional venture capitalists Arzan Venture Capital and Shorooq Partners, Other investors include Camel Ventures, Averroes Ventures, and various angel investors.

Proceeds will be used to develop Khazenly’s products and services, and quadruple its existing facilities. Geographical expansion will also be supported as Khazenly continues its rapid growth trajectory during 2022.

“At Khazenly, our simplified, technology-fueled platform, high-calibre experienced team, and network of market-leading partners help merchants grow and scale. I am delighted to announce our successful seed funding round, meaning we can build on our success and position Khazenly as a regional leader in fulfilment and logistics, as we shape the future of e-commerce in Egypt and beyond,” said Younes.

“We are on the cusp of tremendous client growth in Egypt due to our constantly innovative solutions. It is the perfect time to welcome our lead investors Arzan Venture Capital and Shorooq Partners; we look forward to working with them and all our other investors at this exciting time. We are very proud of our achievements to date, and are thrilled about the immediate future.”

Since inception in 2021, Khazenly has become the partner of choice for a rapidly growing number of merchants, including some of Egypt’s most exciting companies, across diverse industries – apparel & clothing, electronics, home accessories and FMCG. Khazenly has already handled an eight-digit figure of gross merchandise value, and its platform supports clients on more than 16,000 self-service activities.

Khazenly plans to continue expanding its portfolio of data-driven products, such as its flagship Mobile Dark Stores, which elevate the merchants’ experience by forecasting the products to be warehoused in line with market demand, while also enhancing shopper experience by ensuring a prompt delivery window.

“The Khazenly team has demonstrated the ability to not just execute and deliver outstanding results, but to also offer innovative products and solutions that allow brands and merchants to sell more products to more customers, more frequently and in more locations – contributing to wider economic growth and development,” said Laith Zraikat, partner at Arzan Venture Capital.

Tamer Azer, partner at Shorooq Partners, said the rise of e-commerce globally, especially following the disruptions seen in the pandemic, had shown that fulfilment really does make the world go round.

“It also empowers millions of people and businesses and enables them to reach customers the world over, as part of an increasingly global marketplace,” he said.

“We are thrilled to be working with Khazenly and its stellar team, as we firmly believe their products and services have the capacity to drive forward the fulfilment industry in Egypt and the wider region, by making sure the world keeps turning for both buyers and sellers. We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of their journey.”