Second India Africa Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit set for July

The second India Africa Entrepreneurship Forum (IAEF), which aims to connect the Indian and African entrepreneurial ecosystems, will take place on July 1-2 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The first edition of the IAEF took place in Mauritius in September 2019, with participants from 23 countries in Africa, featuring pre-eminent investors in India and Africa as well as incubators, entrepreneurs, and political and economic leaders.

The second summit is being held in Nairobi in July, and aims to connect investors and entrepreneurs from India and Africa, two markets with great historical connections and a lot in common.