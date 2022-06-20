Egyptian petcare-at-home startup Vetwork raises bridge funding round

Egyptian petcare-at-home platform Vetwork has secured a bridge round of funding to help it expand.

Founded by Fady Azzouny and Adam Hafez, Vetwork connects pet owners with “vetted” petcare service providers in a timely manner and conveniently.

Pet owners can access service providers such as groomers, vets, dog walkers, dog trainers, and boarding facilities, all in one place, with Vetwork having over 400 providers on its platform.

The startup’s bridge round comes from members of the Alexandria Angel Network, angel investors from Saudi Arabia, and Nestlé Purina, the latter of which is also conducting a proof of concept (POC) with Vetwork.

“We’re so proud of what we have achieved so far, who else has been innovating in the petcare industry in MENA? Vetwork has paved the way for many entrepreneurs looking to pursue opportunities in our industry. Now, plans are in place and resources in terms of an amazing team, cash and partnerships are available, the coming phase for us in Vetwork is extremely exciting, stay tuned,” said Azzouny.