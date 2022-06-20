Nigeria’s Autochek, Kenya’s Pezesha partner to provide affordable asset financing to SMEs

Nigerian auto-tech startup Autochek has partnered Kenyan fintech Pezesha to enable SMEs in Kenya to access asset financing.

Autochek aims to build digital solutions that will enhance and enable a seamless and safe automotive commerce experience across Africa, starting with Nigeria and Ghana.

It plans to use technology to transform the automotive buying and selling experience for African consumers, by creating a single marketplace for consumers’ automotive needs, from sourcing and financing to after sales support and warranties.

Having expanded to Kenya late last year, Autochek has now partnered Pezesha in a move that will enable SMEs to acquire auto assets for ease of business operations and growth. Founded in late 2016, Pezesha has created a holistic digital financial infrastructure that connects small and medium-sized businesses to working capital offered by banks, MFIs, and other financial institutions or networks.

“Autochek has been focused on financing retail customers, we are excited to partner with Pezesha whose key focus is on enabling SME lending. Autochek will continue to invest in the market while exploring new partnership opportunities to deliver solutions for driving positive change in the automotive industry in Kenya and beyond,” said Bilhah Muriithi, Kenya country manager at Autochek.