SA ed-tech startup Snapplify launches Teacha! brand in Kenya

South African ed-tech company Snapplify has launched its Teacha! brand in East Africa, making thousands of teaching resources immediately available to teachers.

Snapplify provides a marketplace for digital education content, related educational services and devices, offering e-learning solutions to over thousands of schools, colleges and universities, and hundreds of thousands of students.

Using the Teacha! resource marketplace, teachers can buy and sell their teaching resources online. It includes downloadable lesson plans, worksheets, presentations, interactive lessons, assessments, summaries, flashcards, posters, clip art, book covers, planners and more. Many of these resources are also available for free, for teachers to download and use.

“Teacha! is already the home of the largest community of teachers in Africa and we’re thrilled to be supporting more Kenyan teachers with key teaching resources,” said Teacha! founder Jean Vermeulen.