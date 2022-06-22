Applications open for B2B SaaS Startup Wise Guys accelerator

Applications have opened for the second edition of the Startup Wise Guys accelerator, which offers selected B2B Saas startups access to EUR65,000 (US$71,000) in funding, as well as an intensive five months of mentorship.

Founded in Tallinn, Estonia in 2012, Startup Wise Guys manages SaaS accelerator programmes out of Milan as well as cybersecurity programmes from Cosenza. The company has so far worked with more than 500 founders, made more than 235 startup investments, seen five exits, and achieved an overall startup survival and success rate above 77 per cent.

Disrupt Africa reported last year the company had expanded to Africa, holding its first programme in Namibia, and in March it announced the first closing of its EUR8.5 million (US$9.3 million) fund, Wise Guys Africa Fund I.

At the same time, it announced the first batch of startups selected for its African B2B digital SaaS accelerator programme, and now applications are open for the second edition. Selected startups will be invited to participate in a five-month intensive accelerator that will combine online modules with local and international mentors and experts. They will gain access to EUR65,000 (US$71,000) in funding, in return for an equity stake worth up to 12 per cent.

Companies working in English-speaking startups from across Africa are encouraged to apply, with the committee giving particular focus to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda. Fintech, agri-tech, ed-tech, clean-tech, e-health and retail-tech are preferred.