Moroccan on-demand jobs platform Jobop raises $1m seed round

Moroccan startup Jobop, an on-demand temporary staffing platform, has closed a US$1 million seed round of funding to scale its “Workforce-as-a-Service” marketplace.

Launched in early 2021, Jobop matches companies with blue collar temporary workers in sectors such as hospitality, construction, logistics and manufacturing via its proprietary algorithm.

The company has seen growth of over 80 per cent on a quarterly basis, and has now announced it has raised US$1 million in a seed round led by Azur Innovation Fund, with participation from Plug and Play Ventures and business angels. The round was closed in April this year.

Jobop will use the funds to further improve its tech product and expand to new countries, with a launch in Egypt planned before the end of this year.

“We are thrilled to invest in Jobop and support them in their ambition of becoming the leading temp staffing company in Africa. Not only are they building a robust business but will also be having an important social impact by providing jobs to thousands of Africans,” said Adnane Filali, general partner at Azur Innovation Fund.