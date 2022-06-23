Nigerian investtech startup GetEquity expands to Kenya

Nigerian investtech startup GetEquity has expanded to Kenya as it looks to connect more African startups with funding opportunities.

Founded in 2020 by Jude Dike and William Okafor, GetEquity is a fundraising and venture portfolio management company that aims to reduce friction between founders and the funding they need by giving them access to a wide range of funding options.

Startups can list themselves on the GetEquity platform and market to institutional investors and public users. GetEquity enables anyone to buy equity in a listed startup for as little as US$10.

The startup launched in 2021 after raising a six-figure pre-seed funding round led by GreenHouse Capital.

“We are democratising access to the startup funding space – both for investors seeking to grow their money in companies with a high growth potential, and for startups seeking to raise capital to accelerate business growth. Our private marketplace is open to individual and institutional investors alike,” said Dike.

The startup has now expanded to Kenya, with East Africa growth lead Eve Mumbi saying providing knowledge-sharing opportunities was high on GetEquity’s agenda as it made expansion plans in the market.

“Businesses do not exist in a vacuum, therefore having first-hand knowledge of market realities within the East African context is crucial for companies targeting exponential growth. As we expand our network within the region, we are investing personnel, research and knowledge sharing opportunities for our founders,” she said.

“These efforts are aimed at ensuring that even as we help organisations get equity to escalate their growth, they have additional insights to make the best of it. So far, we have on-boarded MyWagePay and Zemo Card and as we continue with our market visits within the region, we look forward to onboarding more partners in the next few months.”