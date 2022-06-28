South African cleaning service startup SweepSouth expands to Nigeria

South African home cleaning service startup SweepSouth has announced its expansion to Nigeria.

Launched in 2014, SweepSouth is an online platform providing on-demand home cleaning services, operating across various South African cities. The startup has raised significant funding, including from Naspers, and is busy expanding across the rest of the continent.

In December, the company acquired Egyptian startup FilKhedma, a home services marketplace operating across three cities, to expand into the North African country, and it has now moved into Nigeria, led by its new country manager Awazi Angbalaga. She said SweepSouth had been test running its service in Nigeria for the last two months, and that uptake had been exciting.

“Although we’ve largely been testing out our service here, we have already had our first 300 bookings, and the feedback we’ve received backs our belief that our proposition is compelling to Nigerians. While we’re growing our bookings every week, our focus continues to be providing the best service to our customers,” Angbalaga said.