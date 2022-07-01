(Case study 1) – Diversity dividend: Female fund managers in Africa – The TLcom Ladies

Female fund managers are very much in the minority worldwide. In the US, only nine per cent of decision makers in the VC space are women. In Africa, no definitive numbers are yet available, but female fund managers are hard to come by – a big mistake for the VC world, as data clearly demonstrates a direct link between gender diversity in teams, and increased profitability.

The Diversity dividend: Female fund managers in Africa series looks at firms that recognise this truth, and put diversity front and centre. Omobola Johnson and Andreata Muforo together make up two-fifths of the management team at Africa-focused VC firm TLcom Capital, which is the first focus of a series of case studies and podcasts produced by Disrupt Africa, commissioned by Boost Africa Technical Assistance Facility and financed by the European Union under EDF Thematic Blending and Cotonou Investment Facility.