Aiponics Launches Hrvst – A Digital Marketplace for High-quality Farm Produce

Aiponics, an Agritech start-up based in Zambia, has announced the launch of Hrvst, a digital marketplace to ensure customers and restaurants have easier access to local farm produce.

Aiponics’s vision for Hrvst is to connect farmers to consumers within Africa, making it convenient for them to get fresh farm produce without a middleman.

According to Christopher Chileshe, the founder of Aiponics “With many parts of Africa facing a food crisis and the inherent risk of relying on other nations for food security, there has never been a better time to bring innovation and technology into a space that sorely needs it. We’re focused on creating hyper-local capacity for food security while increasing the quality and diversity of the food available to every person on the continent.”

Restaurants and food processors often complain of not getting fresh farm produce from wholesalers, limited choice offerings, and seemingly rigorous purchase process of select produce.

This is largely due to the supply chain in getting farm produce to the storage facility, before it finally hits stores. This process can take weeks and by then, the produce would no longer be fresh and may need preservatives to maintain their integrity, reducing their nutrient quality. Hrvst reduces this farm-to-table distance, ensuring that food processors and homes can quickly get high-quality produce.

Farmers also benefit greatly from this direct-response marketing style as it helps them generate much needed revenue to maintain their farms.

The Hrvst app will link farmers and their produce to various customers in the community. Customers can demand fresh produce and have it delivered from the vendors to their doorstep. This way, both farmers and food processors are satisfied.

The direct delivery from the farmer to the customer is not only fast but highly affordable compared to the latter involving the middleman. Vendors offer a reduction in cost price for her produce when compared with the price of a middle man. This is good news, especially for low-revenue restaurants and low-income households as they would not have to spend as much to get the products they need.

There is a minimal membership fee for vendors but it is free for customers.

Also, the intuitive dashboard has some additional sets of features that enhance the user’s experience like the Vendor App, which is used to help vendors manage their produce that are digitally displayed. Giving away discounts and promo codes can also be done on this page; the Customer App, which lets customers order for their required delivery from a wide variety of farm produce and also able to perform cashless transactions with mobile money, credit card payments; and a Drivers’ App to enhance delivery options.

Along the line of its visions of food security for Africa, Aiponics has another innovative project in the works called Aquaponics. Aquaponics is the combination of the two agricultural practices, aquaculture and hydroponics.

Aquaponics is a simple, promising and sustainable food production technology, especially in developing countries and arid zones, where resources are limited, freshwater is scarce and populations are increasing. This franchise aims to empower more young, local farmers in Africa, specifically in Zambia, to increase their capacity and manpower.

In order to achieve this vision, Curtis Madden has joined the Aiponics team as the Chief Executive Officer.

Speaking to this, Madden said “I couldn’t be more excited to join a mission-driven team with such an ambitious vision. We’re reshaping an entire ecosystem by vertically aligning the complete supply chain and injecting technology every step of the way to bring about the social good that will be sustainable long after we’re gone.”

The official launching for the Hrvst digital app is on July 9th in Lusaka, Zambia. For more information on how to attend to go https://bit.ly/HrvstMarketDay

About

Aiponics Inc is an Agritech start-up founded in Zambia by Christopher Chileshe and is registered in the U.S as a Delaware Corp. The vision of Aiponics is to connect portable farms to food processors and consumers directly with high-quality fresh local farm produce ensuring food security and diversity.

The Hrvst app by Aiponic aims to also encourage and empower women to be involved in the field of agriculture, and also for less advantaged people in the Zambian community.

Founder

Christopher Chileshe

Chris believes that leveraging innovative technologies can bring about positive changes to Africa. He has worked in diverse multinational corporations traversing sectors like finance, manufacturing, software, technology. He is very passionate about bringing about positive change through technology and corporate social responsibility.

Curtis Madden CEO of Aiponics

He graduated from the University of Cape Town, Graduate School of Business. His goal is to explore the development of evolving markets and improve their overall economic climate.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

https://www.hrvst.market/