Applications open for 2 African agri-business challenges

The Global Alliance Innovation Exchange (iX) challenge, delivered by Innovate UK KTN Global Alliance Africa, is supporting a large agri-based manufacturing company in Kenya to identify innovative solutions to two significant and immediate challenges that they face.

Global Alliance Innovation Exchange is an Innovate UK KTN programme specially designed to help UK and international organisations search for game-changing solutions to innovation challenges. KTN has run over 130 innovation challenges across the world, including five challenges in Africa so far.

Two East African challenges are now open, and the winning applicants will each receive up to GBP25,000 (US$30,000) seed funding to work on a solution for these specific challenges in collaboration with the challenge holder.

The first Challenge is seeking innovative solutions to prevent crop damage caused by migrating birds. The second is seeking affordable and easy-to-maintain solutions for sorghum grain threshing. Both close on July 8.