10 finalists named for Afri-Plastics Challenge

Ten finalists have been named for the second Afri-Plastics Challenge, which is supporting sustainable solutions for reducing the reliance on plastic waste.

The Afri-Plastics Challenge, run by London-based innovation experts Challenge Works, is tackling the scourge of plastic pollution in Sub-Saharan Africa thanks to funding from the Government of Canada.

The finalists will each receive GBP75,000 (US$90,000) to invest in and develop their ideas. The winner will take home a first prize of GBP750,000 (US$900,000) in January 2023, with the runner-up receiving GBP250,000 (US$300,000) and third place winning GBP100,000 (US$120,000).

The finalists are Nigeria’s Naza Agape Foundation, Kenya’s Chemolex, the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI), South Africa’s SHE ECO RESPONSE, Rwanda’s Toto Safi, Kenya’s Lwanda Biotech, South Africa’s Regenize, Kenya’s EcoCoCo Homecare, Nigeria’s Well of Science, and Ghana’s Derocolbags Packaging Limited Company.

“Eradication of the plastic waste menace in the environment is critical to ensure resilient, sustainable communities. This calls for new solutions that go beyond traditional thinking. Today’s finalists are leading the way in dramatically reducing the volumes of plastic entering the economy to bear down on the avalanche of plastic waste that is engulfing Africa and its precious marine ecosystems,” said Constance Agyeman, director of international development at Challenge Works.