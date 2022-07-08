US PR firm launches 3rd edition of mentorship programme for African female founders

New York-based public relations (PR) company C. Moore Media has launched the third edition of The Future is Female Programme, a PR and communications mentorship programme dedicated to the business development needs of African tech female founders.

The Future is Female Programme aims to provide the underserved market of African female founders of early-stage startups with the PR and communications insights, knowledge, and skills needed to gain visibility and grow their business.

Aimed at African women based on the continent or in the diaspora, launching or growing a tech business for African markets or serving Africans in the diaspora, the programme the mentorship programme provides female founders with access to insights into the fundamentals of PR and communications for early-stage tech startups, how to create a communications plan, how to incorporate storytelling into business communications with multiple stakeholders, and more.

The programme will also provide mentees with insights customised for the unique needs of their business and sector.

“We have had such an incredible response and are excited to launch the third edition, which will build upon previous editions and further scale the program as we announce the new partners joining us this year,” said Claudine Moore, CEO and founder of C. Moore Media.

“African female tech founders continue to go unsupported in the male-dominated tech space. We want to support these founders by providing expertise in PR and communications to help them gain visibility for their startups, grow their business, and ultimately attract the right investors.”

Applications are open here until 11:59 pm (WAT) on July 29.