(SERIES) – Diversity dividend: Female fund managers in Africa

Female fund managers are very much in the minority worldwide. In the US, only nine per cent of decision makers in the VC space are women. In Africa, no definitive numbers are yet available, but female fund managers are hard to come by – a big mistake for the VC world, as data clearly demonstrates a direct link between gender diversity in teams, and increased profitability.

The Diversity dividend: Female fund managers in Africa is a series of case studies and podcasts produced by Disrupt Africa, commissioned by Boost Africa Technical Assistance Facility and financed by the European Union under EDF Thematic Blending and Cotonou Investment Facility, that look at Africa-focused VC firms that recognise this truth, and put diversity front and centre.

Omobola Johnson and Andreata Muforo, who together make up two-fifths of the management team at Africa-focused VC firm TLcom Capital, are the first focus, while Tokunboh Ishmael of Alitheia Capital is the focus of the second. We hope you enjoy, and find the content valuable.

