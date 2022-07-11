Tunisian fintech startup Paymee raises 6-figure funding to further expansion

Tunisian fintech startup Paymee has secured a six-figure US dollar round of funding as it looks to accelerate its product development and grow its enterprise offering.

Founded in 2020 by Marwen Amamou, Paymee delivers innovative payment technologies that help merchants increase their revenues by accepting digital payments. The startup offers online payment acceptance solutions through cards, while its solution can be easily integrated into any website or mobile application.

The startup saw significant growth in 2021 and is planning further expansion in 2022 after raising funding from P1 Ventures, a venture capital firm specialised in early-stage African fintech that has so far backed over 20 startups. Paymee will use the investment to accelerate its product development and build out its enterprise offering, with the goal of expanding its operations across Tunisia.

“This raise will support our ambition to develop the product and attract new talents. We’re already known for the efficiency and simplicity of our payment solutions and now we want to become the market reference in Tunisia. Addressing our client needs and simplifying their operations is at the core of our research and development efforts,” said Amamou.

Mikael Hajjar, general partner at P1 Ventures, said his firm had been impressed by the product quality that allowed Paymee to become a partner of reference for international brands such as Shopify.

“Marwen is also a highly ambitious and resilient entrepreneur who continues to develop new features such as the QR Codes, which is a great alternative to cash on delivery for logistic clients such as Aramex,” he said.