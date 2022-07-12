Nigerian deliveries startup Errand360 partners Jumia Food to offer last mile support

Bicycle community delivery platform Errand360, which was built to serve users with demand for quick and short errands within their communities and on-demand delivery services, has entered into a strategic partnership with Jumia Food in Nigeria to offer last mile deliveries to the company’s customers.

Launched last year, Errand360 bicycles serve users with a variety of delivery services, with users able to access its services via mobile app.

The startup, which raised a pre-seed funding round in November and is now working on its seed, will work with Jumia Food in Nigeria with hundreds of riders across multiple locations. The partnership will enable customers to order and pay for meal deliveries via the Jumia Food app, with seamless delivery to either their homes or offices conducted by Errand360.

“This Jumia deal is a nationwide deal and for at least three years across multiple locations with at least 100 riders to start with. It’s a mega deal and a gamechanger for the company and will see the company deliver thousands of orders monthly,” said Errand360 co-founder Jaiyeola Ayodeji David.

Errand360 is operational in Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan, and has so far delivered over 55,000 orders. It has also signed deals with Glovo, Gokada, and Bolt, and is currently delivering for those brands.