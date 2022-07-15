Applications open for GrowUp Incubator programme focused on mobility, transport

Yunus Environment Hub (YEH) has opened applications for the latest edition of its GrowUp incubation programme, which seeks social business solutions for sustainable tourism and mobility in East Africa.

Co-founded and led by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus, YEH is a global social business network that creates solutions for the environmental crisis. It supports and develops social business solutions addressing environmental issues in a financially self-sustainable way.

Its latest incubation programme aims to support early-stage entrepreneurs within the tourism and mobility sectors in the identification and implementation of potential ways for the circular economy to facilitate their growth as well as in assessing the impact of their green social businesses. The cohort will support social business entrepreneurs in Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Burundi.

During the six-month programme, selected entrepreneurs will receive training on implementing circular solutions and assessing their impact; on-demand sessions to guide the implementation of circular strategies; access to an interactive capacity-building bootcamp; access to networking opportunities with local and international partners; and peer-to-peer support.

Applications are open here until August 28.