Applications now open for latest Westerwelle Young Founders Programme

Applications are open for the latest Westerwelle Young Founders Programme, which offers outstanding young entrepreneurs from developing and emerging countries six months of business mentoring and the chance to participate in the Young Founder Conference in Berlin.

The Westerwelle Foundation for International Understanding supports collaboration between young entrepreneurs, executives and decision makers from around the world.

Its Young Founders Programme is a fully-funded six-month programme for 25 exceptional entrepreneurs from developing and emerging economies, offering access to a global network of entrepreneurs, mentorship from industry experts, and expert workshops.

The top 10 performers will be invited to attend the Young Founder Conference in Berlin in December. The programme begins in April, and interested parties can apply here until August 9.