Morocco’s Aza Petrolsolutions raises $296k funding round

Moroccan startup Aza Petrolsolutions, formerly Aza Petroleum, has raised MAD3 million (US$296,000) in funding from the Maroc Numeric Fund II to help it expand.

Founded in 2020 by Zakaria Azemzi, Fatima Ezzahra Azemzi and Abdelaziz Elaiachi, Aza develops tech-based solutions tailored to the oil distribution industry. The startup offers a fully automated system that streamlines refueling and distribution operations as well as facilitating the use of mobile payments at service stations.

The MAD3 million funding round will help the startup expand its operations, with the deal marking the sixth investment made by the Maroc Numeric Fund II.

“We are happy to support Aza Petrosolutions in its development. We were seduced by the quality and complementarity of its teams, and by the innovations they have developed and which meet real digitalization needs in the oil distribution industry,” said Dounia Boumehdi, managing director of MITC Capital, the management company behind the Maroc Numeric Fund II.