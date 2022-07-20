Cairo to host Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum conference

The annual Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) conference and awards will take place in Cairo, Egypt for the first time on September 26-27.

The event, now in its eighth year, is being held in partnership with Egypt’s Ministry for International Cooperation and co-organised by the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association (EBA).

AWIEF2022 is a hybrid event, taking place in-person at the Cairo Marriott Hotel and online, with an easy-to-access virtual platform for speakers, delegates, and virtual exhibitors to participate.

The conference will bring together more than 1,300 entrepreneurs, startups, thought leaders, policymakers, international development partners, investors, CSOs, academia, and media for dialogue and discussions on issues of women empowerment, entrepreneurship, investing, technology, and innovation in Africa.

“We are truly excited and happy to be hosting AWIEF2022 in Egypt and partnering with the International Cooperation Ministry and the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association. Egypt is at the forefront of African entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem drive. Hosting AWIEF in a country known for its strong support for women’s economic empowerment and sustainable development is important for us,” said AWIEF founder and CEO Irene Ochem.