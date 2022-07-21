Egyptian marketing tech startup Stllr Network closes 6-figure funding round

Egyptian marketing tech startup Stllr Network has closed a six-figure US dollar round of funding to help it grow its team and expand regionally.

Launched in December 2021, Stllr reduces wasted costs in marketing departments and miscommunication with external vendors, offering companies a plug-and-play marketing model through experimenting with different campaigns like SEO, media buying, social media and more.

“There is an untapped potential of teams in the marketing industry, but the best teams are formed on their own through the network. This model is the first of its kind in the world, and only in a community-based region like ours, is it the best place to start. Thirty-four per cent of all experts in the network come through referrals by someone already in the network. They can build and manage their own teams through Stllr’s technology. It’s social. We doubled our talent pool in 2022 just through the network,” said CEO Nouran Ghannam.

The funding comes from 500 Global, and angel investors through Women Spark and Falak Angels. The list of investors also includes backers from the KSA Ministry of Investment, ex-Microsoft and Oracle leaders, Accenture, Emkan and the Digital Cooperation Organisation.

Stllr will use the funds to acquire local talent, decentralise its network, and expand into Saudi Arabia and the GCC.