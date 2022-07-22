Disrupt Africa

Nigerian recruitment startup Terawork launches app to help employers hire on the go

Nigerian recruitment startup Terawork has launched iOS and Android mobile apps to help employers and entrepreneurs hire, manage and communicate with vetted talent in real-time.

Launched in 2018 and an alumnus of the Google for Startups Africa accelerator, Terawork is a freelance marketplace that allows thousands of users to find and hire freelancers for quick tasks and short-term projects. 

With users across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the UK, the US, Canada and more, Terawork offers a simple end-to-end process that includes payment escrow, effortless personalised search, access to a diverse and economically competitive pool of freelance talent, a task management system for work collaboration, and a post-work review system, all with 24/7 customer support.

Femi Taiwo, the startup’s CEO, said the new apps were a “game changer”, especially for businesses who face challenges identifying people with the right skillsets. Meanwhile, the on-the-go capability brought about by the mobile app increases the possibility of freelance users getting hired by local and global clients.

