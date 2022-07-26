Nigeria’s Hashgreed raises $1m for NFT and asset tokenisation expansion in Africa

Nigeria’s Hashgreed, an NFT marketplace, multipurpose NFT and super dapp platform under the Krosscoin Ecosystem, has recently raised more than US$1 million in funding towards scaling across Nigeria and beyond.

The Hashgreed platform is designed to help both individuals and businesses experience web3 solutions for creative, commerce and asset tokenisation. The platform also hosts DeFi and WorkFi solutions.

Users can create, sell and buy art NFTs; shop on Hashdealz, its web3-powered e-commerce category; own fractional real estate NFTs; hire and pay freelancers using crypto and stablecoins; save and earn in dollar stable coin $BUSD and $KUSD; send money to others via African stable coins; and much more. Hashgreed also makes NFTs accessible to Nigerians via its own Naira stable coin called $HASH, and plans to release stable coins of several major African currencies shortly.

Efosa Ighodaro, founder and CEO of Vinekross Technology Limited, the parent company of Krosscoin Ecosystem, said the funding will enable Vinekross to pursue registration with the Nigeria Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as it prepares for an ICO event in the coming months.

“Vinekross is determined to be the largest native blockchain ecosystem and community in Africa, through very safe and sound tokenomics and governance where all outstanding tokens are governed by the KSS holders. We would like to be a company trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in a couple years,” he said.