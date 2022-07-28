Applications open for 2nd edition of DMZ Cairo incubator

Applications are now open for the second year of the incubator programme run by DMZm which aims to support early-stage tech startups.

Launched in 2021, DMZ Cairo equips the next generation of tech entrepreneurs with the tools needed to build, launch, and scale highly impactful startups based in Egypt’s capital. Located at the UofCanada’s Campus in the New Administrative Capital, DMZ Cairo is supported by the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT) and the National Technological Incubators programme (INTILAC).

The first and inaugural cycle of the incubator is currently ongoing and includes seven tech startups within the travel, legal, advertising, construction, health, and e-commerce verticals. The startups – Let’s, Contrato, ElMoqawel, Boarda, Pharmezi, EIIN, and Inks on Things – are expected to pitch at the first DMZ Cairo demo day in September.

The incubator says it provides a high-impact, high-intensity, and highly customised programme including fully-furnished workspaces, one-on-one guidance from dedicated programme leads and mentors, peer-to-peer sessions, expert-led workshops, networking opportunities, and access to the North American startup ecosystem.

Applications for the second cycle are open here until September 29, with the programme beginning in November.