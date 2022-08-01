Female-led African startups invited to apply for HerMeNow accelerator

Women-led social enterprises in Africa and MENA that are building impactful solutions in culture, mindset, and education have been invited to apply for the HerMeNow accelerator programme.

Entirely remote, the three-month HerMeNow programme provides training support to up to 30 women-led social enterprises in MENA and Africa in the sprint phase, and technical, financial, and mentorship support to 10 women-led social enterprises in the accelerator phase.

Selected teams receive grant funding, as well as training, mentorship, and other support. They also. The programme also offers international exposure to participants through online events, and also invites them to take part in a social entrepreneurship festival in Tuscany, Italy, in November 2022, funded and organised by the HerMeNow team and its partners.

The impact focus is culture, mindset, and education, with organisers saying they strongly believe that it is through these sectors that radical change can happen by unlocking solutions to other critical SDG challenges.

Applications open here until August 16, with the programme kicking off in October.