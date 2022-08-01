Disrupt Africa

The Africa launch event of J-Bridge – The future of Innovation in Africa

The Japan Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) and the Japan External Trade Organization  (JETRO) are inviting African startups, accelerators, and incubators to the Japan Innovation Bridge (J-Bridge)  Launch event with the theme: “The Future of Innovation in Africa -Seizing Business Opportunities Through  Collaboration with Japanese companies”. 

The event will hold via Zoom on Thursday, August 4, 2022 7:00~8:45am (WET) / 8:00~9:45am (WAT) /  9:00~10:45am (CAT) / 10:00~11:45am (EAT). 

Japan Innovation Bridge (J-Bridge) is a business platform for the creation of international open innovation, to  support collaboration and alliance between Japanese and overseas companies in both the digital and green  fields. 

In 2021, METI and JETRO launched the Japan Innovation Bridge (J-Bridge). 

To further promote this initiative, METI and JETRO seized the opportunity of the Eighth Tokyo International  Conference on African Development (TICAD8) and expanded the J-Bridge service deployment area to Africa  from April 2022. 

And now, to commemorate this, METI and JETRO have decided to hold a J-Bridge Africa Launch Event for  startups, accelerators, and incubators prior to TICAD8. 

In Africa, the presence of startups, accelerators, and incubators has increased dramatically in recent years as  a driving force for economic growth. Investment in startups has also increased significantly, and many  collaborations with companies outside the African region have also emerged. 

This launch event, the organizers said, will focus on the budding innovations in Africa and the local startup  scene that is giving birth to them and will introduce examples of pioneering collaborations between Japanese  and African companies, as well as promising local startups that are motivated to collaborate. 

The organizers look forward to participation of leading and interested African startups, accelerators, and  incubators at the launch. 

The event date and time: Thursday, August 4, 2022: 4:00~5:45pm (JST) / 7:00~8:45am (WET) /  8:00~9:45am (WAT) / 9:00~10:45am (CAT) / 10:00~11:45am (EAT) 

Organizers: METI and JETRO 

Event Format: Online (Zoom) 

Fee: It is free of charge.  

Register at: www.jetro.go.jp/form5/pub/jaa/jb_africa_event

Registration deadline is Wednesday, August 3 at noon (JST) / 3:00am (WET) / 4:00am (WAT) / 5:00am  (CAT) / 6:00am (EAT). 

Language: Japanese and English (simultaneous interpretation) 

Webinar Program: Please check Webinar Flyer. There would be dialogue and panelists’ discussion where  CCHub and other participants would feature. 

Panel discussion is titled: “Creating Synergies through Collaboration” – Japanese companies talk about  examples of partnerships with African companies. 

Top executives of Co-creation Hub, Kepple Africa Ventures, Mobility54 Investment SAS, UNITED,  MITSUI&CO EUROPE PLC and Musashi Seimitsu Industry will be part of the panelists.

